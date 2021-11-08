The Capcast: Cool temps Monday morning, 60s arrive this afternoon

It’s quite the turnaround from last week’s chilly first week of November.

Grab the sunglasses and leave the coat on the hanger today.

Thanks to plenty of sun and a mild start to the day, mid 60s are an easy reach this afternoon with some upper 60s possible southwest of the city. That will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

A cold front on the way-but not much "cold" air behind it for tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, still above normal.

Rainfall chances rate a "meh" but some spotty sprinkles or a brief shower can’t be ruled out mainly in the afternoon.

A stronger storm system is poised to roll through Chicagoland Wednesday into Thursday with gusty winds and a few hours of steadier rainfall. Behind that storm, temperatures will drop with highs in the 40s starting Friday through the weekend.

It’s too early to hammer out specifics but there are growing indications that the season’s first snowflakes could fly over the weekend. Shovels may remain safely stowed in the garage for this one.