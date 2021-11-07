Sunny and warm weather continues Monday, snowflakes possible soon in Chicago area
CHICAGO - The weather is going to be mild and dry again on Monday in the Chicago area, with a high in the 60's.
But changes are ahead.
A disturbance may produce a few showers on Tuesday, followed by a much stronger system likely to produce rain and wind late Wednesday into Thursday. That will be followed by much colder weather.
FOX 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls says it's possible that any precipitation over the weekend could be snowflakes.
- Sunday: High 66, Low 48
- Monday: High 63, Low 48
- Tuesday: High 56, Low 47
- Wednesday: High 58, Low 52
- Thursday: High 56, Low 40
- Friday: High 48, Low 34
- Saturday: High 44, Low 32
