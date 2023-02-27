Thunderstorms roll through Chicago to start week

Thunderstorms are rolling through this morning. Heavy rainfall is the primary threat with a small chance of something stronger mainly south of I-80.

The storms will exit stage right around 10 a.m. or so.

Can’t rule out another shower this afternoon but the rest of the day will be windy and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. it will remain windy tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow looks just fine for Election Day with highs well into the 40s if not tagging 50 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny.

Tomorrow night there is a chance for a brief rain shower especially northern half of our viewing area.

Wednesday and Thursday look quiet with eyes then focusing on a major storm system traversing the country and being close to us on Friday. There’s a chance this could be a snow maker for some or all of our area and there’s an equal chance it’s a miss to our south. Plenty of time to sweat that one out.