Thursday marks Chicago's third straight day in the 90s

We had record heat again yesterday, posting a new record at O’Hare with 96 degrees, Midway hit 100 and Valparaiso hit 93.

We are watching storms continue to track across the area early this morning. Things will be clearing by 4-5 a.m. for most with sunshine on the way.

Today will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The wind will be strong this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph at times.

Tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s with sunshine. Saturday is fantastic! Highs in the low 70s Saturday with sun, low 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

We warm up again early next week! Highs in the low 90s Monday and mid 90s Tuesday.