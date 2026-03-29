3 shot, killed in Will County • Naperville named best city • ICE at airports

A woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people inside a home in suburban Will County; a Chicago suburb was again named the best city to live in the country; and ICE agents were spotted at a Chicago airport this week amid the ongoing DHS shutdown.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Woman charged with murder in deaths of 3 at Chicago-area home, sheriff says

A 30-year-old Indiana woman is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people at a home in south suburban Will County. Jenna Strouble is facing nine counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly killed the man with whom she had children and his parents, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

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Chicago suburb named best city to live in America for third straight year

A west suburb of Chicago has once again been named the best city to live in America, marking its third consecutive year at the top of Niche’s annual rankings. Niche’s 2026 Best Places to Live in America report ranks Naperville, Illinois, as the No. 1 city in the country among communities with populations over 100,000. The suburb continues to score highly in categories such as school quality, job opportunities and overall livability.

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ICE agents deployed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, mayor responds

Federal immigration agents have been deployed at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concern from Mayor Brandon Johnson. According to DHS, ICE agents will perform non-screening support duties, including monitoring exit lanes, making routine passenger announcements and helping with line management.

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Suburban Chicago storage manager pleads guilty in theft of Walter Payton sports memorabilia

A 55-year-old Indiana man has pleaded guilty earlier this year after prosecutors say he stole and sold sports memorabilia belonging to the estate of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton.

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Venezuelan migrant charged in Loyola student's killing held in custody

Jose Medina, the Venezuelan migrant accused of killing a Loyola University freshman, was ordered to remain in custody. Medina is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman on March 19 near Tobey Prinz Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

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