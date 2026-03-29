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3 shot, killed in Will County • Naperville named best city • ICE at airports

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 29, 2026 9:51am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
ICE at O’Hare, Loyola student death & ‘teen takeover’ | Week in Review

ICE at O’Hare, Loyola student death & ‘teen takeover’ | Week in Review

This week on Fox Chicago’s "Week in Review:" ICE agents deployed at O’Hare, the death of a Loyola student sparking national conversation and a "teen takeover" prompting calls for a curfew. Plus, Opening Day at Wrigley, Route 66 history at Navy Pier, the Illini’s tournament run and more local stories shaping the week.

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people inside a home in suburban Will County; a Chicago suburb was again named the best city to live in the country; and ICE agents were spotted at a Chicago airport this week amid the ongoing DHS shutdown.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Woman charged with murder in deaths of 3 at Chicago-area home, sheriff says

A 30-year-old Indiana woman is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people at a home in south suburban Will County. Jenna Strouble is facing nine counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly killed the man with whom she had children and his parents, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

FULL STORY

Woman charged with murder in deaths of 3 at Chicago-area home, sheriff says

Woman charged with murder in deaths of 3 at Chicago-area home, sheriff says

An Indiana woman is facing first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of three people at a home in suburban Will County.

Chicago suburb named best city to live in America for third straight year

A west suburb of Chicago has once again been named the best city to live in America, marking its third consecutive year at the top of Niche’s annual rankings. Niche’s 2026 Best Places to Live in America report ranks Naperville, Illinois, as the No. 1 city in the country among communities with populations over 100,000. The suburb continues to score highly in categories such as school quality, job opportunities and overall livability.

FULL STORY

ICE agents deployed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, mayor responds

Federal immigration agents have been deployed at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concern from Mayor Brandon Johnson. According to DHS, ICE agents will perform non-screening support duties, including monitoring exit lanes, making routine passenger announcements and helping with line management.

FULL STORY

ICE agents at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for second day

ICE agents at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for second day

For a second day, ICE agents were spotted at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as the DHS shutdown continues.

Suburban Chicago storage manager pleads guilty in theft of Walter Payton sports memorabilia

A 55-year-old Indiana man has pleaded guilty earlier this year after prosecutors say he stole and sold sports memorabilia belonging to the estate of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton.

FULL STORY

Chicago-area man confesses to stealing Walter Payton's trophies

Chicago-area man confesses to stealing Walter Payton's trophies

A suburban man pleaded guilty to stealing memorabilia from the estate of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton.

Venezuelan migrant charged in Loyola student's killing held in custody

Jose Medina, the Venezuelan migrant accused of killing a Loyola University freshman, was ordered to remain in custody. Medina is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman on March 19 near Tobey Prinz Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

FULL STORY

Loyola student murder suspect held in custody

Loyola student murder suspect held in custody

All this happening as the suspect in the case appears in court today.  Heartbreaking new details revealed by prosecutors about the night gorman was gunned down.  A judge ordered the suspect to be held in custody.   Kasey Chronis was in court and has the latest.

Week In ReviewChicago