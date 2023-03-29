Chicago Election Live Results

Election Day is here and several Chicagoans will battle it out over high-profile positions, including the office of mayor. Live results for every race will be updated below.

More than 444,000 Chicago voters have cast their ballots as of 5 p.m., representing a 28.1% total citywide turnout, according to election officials.

Results will begin to display after polls close Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and the first openly-gay person ever to serve as mayor of Chicago, on Tuesday became a one-term mayor.

The mayor who guided Chicago through the pandemic was headed toward a third-place finish in Tuesday’s election behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Brandon Johnson.

Vallas, 69, and Johnson, 46, advanced to the April 4 runoff to decide who will become the 57th mayor of Chicago after none of the nine candidates was able to secure over 50% of the vote to win outright.

Chicago is divided into 50 wards which are each represented by one alderman serving a four-year term.

Eleven aldermanic candidates are running unopposed in their wards. The winners of all the races will go on to serve on Chicago's City Council, which meets once every month as the city's legislative branch.

In addition to the mayoral and alderman races, Chicagoans are voting on newly formed police district councils.

This is part of the city’s new civilian police oversight model.

In 2021, city leaders passed an ordinance creating two bodies — a citywide commission and district councils — aimed at improving community-police relations.

Voters will elect three people to serve four-year terms on councils in each of the city’s 22 police districts.