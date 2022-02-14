Irvin campaign gets $20 million boost from billionaire Ken Griffin

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has donated $20 million to the campaign of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is running for Illinois governor against JB Pritzker.

Griffin blasted Pritzker after announcing the donation Monday morning.

"JB Pritzker puts politics first and refuses to address the crime that is tearing apart our state, cities, and families," Griffin said. "I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to again make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Griffin said Irvin's life story "epitomizes the American dream."

[L-R] Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

In response, Pritzker's campaign released a statement that fired back at Griffin for his past support of former governor Bruce Rauner.

"Illinoisans see Irvin’s candidacy for exactly what it is: another empty suit for Ken Griffin to drag our state backwards," the statement said.

Advertisement

Griffin, the founder and CEO of the Citadel hedge fund, is Illinois’ richest person, according to Forbes. He is worth an estimated $25.5 billion.