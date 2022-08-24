1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim then pulled out his own weapon and fired shots, police said.

Both individuals were struck by gunfire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The offender was arrested and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the weapons was recovered at the scene of the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.