1 Cook County court employee, 1 juvenile detention resident test positive for COVID-19

One more employee of the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County and another detainee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The employee is an official court reporter at the Skokie Courthouse, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 244 court employees and 18 judges have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The new case at the JTDC brings the total number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus up to 80, officials said. There have been 99 positive tests among staff members since the start of the pandemic.