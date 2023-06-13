1 critically injured after multi-vehicle crash in Naperville

One person is in critical condition and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Naperville Tuesday morning.

At about 7:33 a.m., Naperville police and fire officials responded to the area of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Leverenz Road for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to preliminary information, a 2015 Ford Escape was traveling south on Plainfield-Naperville Road, left its lane and crossed into northbound traffic, police said.

The Escape then struck two vehicles that were traveling north on Plainfield-Naperville Road with several additional vehicles becoming involved with the collisions or debris.

Three people were transported to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition.

No citations have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630)-420-8833.