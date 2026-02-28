Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at North Side basement residence

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  February 28, 2026 5:06pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside a basement residence in the 4900 block of North Harding.
    • A 29-year-old man was also shot in the foot and taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.
    • Police say an unknown offender fired the shots, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a basement residence on the city’s North Side Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Harding in Albany Park. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were inside the residence when an unknown person fired shots.

The 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

The Source: Details for this report were provided by Chicago police in a preliminary investigation.

Crime and Public SafetyAlbany ParkNews