1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at North Side basement residence
CHICAGO - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a basement residence on the city’s North Side Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Harding in Albany Park. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were inside the residence when an unknown person fired shots.
The 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 29-year-old victim was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.
What's next:
No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.
