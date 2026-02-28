1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at North Side basement residence

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside a basement residence in the 4900 block of North Harding. A 29-year-old man was also shot in the foot and taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition. Police say an unknown offender fired the shots, and detectives are investigating.



One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a basement residence on the city’s North Side Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Harding in Albany Park. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were inside the residence when an unknown person fired shots.

The 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.