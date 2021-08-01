1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Englewood hit-and-run crash

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Englewood early Sunday.

Chicago police say a black Jeep was traveling southbound on Ashland at about 12:38 a.m. when they ran a red light on 74th Street.

The Jeep then t-boned a vehicle that was traveling Eastbound on 74th Street. The vehicle that was struck was driven by a man who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A woman was also in the vehicle that was struck and is currently in critical condition.

Chicago police say the striking vehicle also struck a second vehicle that was facing Northbound on Ashland.

The couple inside that vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the black Jeep fled the scene following the crash.

No one is in custody.