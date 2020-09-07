1 dead, 3 wounded in shootout in Stony Island Park

One man was shot to death and three others wounded during a shootout Monday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

Two men, 21 and 30, were traveling northbound in a red Nissan Altima in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue when two 18-year-old men on foot fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man in the backseat of the Nissan returned gunfire, striking both gunmen, police said.

The injured men in the Nissan were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 21-year-old was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead, and the older man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

One of the men who had been shooting at the car was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. The other 18-year-old alleged gunman was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Both 18-year-olds are being questioned by investigators, police said. The man who returned shots has a valid conceal carry license.