1 dead after being struck by vehicle while crossing street in Humboldt Park

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Humboldt Park Thursday night.

The crash occurred in the 700 block of North Kedzie.

According to Chicago police, at about 8:06 p.m., the driver of a white Buick sedan collided with the driver of a black sedan on Kedzie.

The woman was struck while crossing the street and pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The occupants of the white Buick fled the scene.

Three individuals in the black sedan were transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No further details were released.