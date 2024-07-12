1 dead after Chicago woman crashes into another vehicle while driving wrong way down Kennedy Expressway: ISP

article

One person is dead after a Chicago woman allegedly drove the wrong way down the Kennedy Expressway and crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning.

Jakyla M. Hester, 21, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence (no valid driver's license).

At 4:31 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a wrong-way crash on the Kennedy Expressway near Cumberland Avenue in Cook County.

While investigating the crash, ISP determined that a Volkswagen sedan, allegedly driven by Hester, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway when it struck a Honda sedan.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Quinn Fraboni, of Vernon Hills, died due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Hester was transported to an area hospital with injuries. On Thursday, she was transported to the Cook County Jail in Maywood pending a detention hearing.