Deadly crash on Kennedy Expressway stalls traffic near O'Hare

A fatal crash between two cars shut down traffic on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning near O'Hare Airport.

The crash happened around 4:31 a.m. in the outbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cumberland Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

All northbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off to the locals lanes at Canfield Avenue, police said.

No details were given on how the crash happened or who died in the collision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.