Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:40 PM CDT until SAT 8:20 AM CDT, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
until WED 1:15 PM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 5:30 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Jasper County, Porter County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from THU 3:10 PM CDT until SUN 8:43 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 2:13 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County

Deadly crash on Kennedy Expressway stalls traffic near O'Hare

By Will Hager
Published  July 10, 2024 6:21am CDT
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Fatal crash on Kennedy Expressway slows traffic near Cumberland

A fatal crash between two cars shut down traffic on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning near O'Hare Airport.

CHICAGO - A fatal crash between two cars shut down traffic on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning near O'Hare Airport.

The crash happened around 4:31 a.m. in the outbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cumberland Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. 

All northbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off to the locals lanes at Canfield Avenue, police said.

No details were given on how the crash happened or who died in the collision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.