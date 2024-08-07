1 dead after jumping into Lake Michigan near Museum Campus

article

One person died Wednesday afternoon after jumping into Lake Michigan.

Police said two people jumped into the lake around 1:30 p.m. near 12th Street Beach.

Rescuers pulled both swimmers from the lake. One was alert. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

A Beach Hazards Statement was issued for several beaches along Lake Michigan because of high waves and dangerous currents.

The section of the lake along 12th Street Beach has seen white caps and rolling waves the last two days.

Conditions are extremely dangerous.