1 dead in semi crash on I-294 near Bridgeview: State police

One person was killed in a semi crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 294 near suburban Bridgeview, according to Illinois State police.

About 3:45 a.m., State police responded to a crash involving two semi trucks in the northbound lanes of I-294 near Roberts Road, state police said.

An investigation found that a semi was stopped in the right center lane of I-294, when another semi rear-ended the stopped semi, state police said. The driver of the second semi was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:30 a.m., the right three lanes of I-294 northbound were blocked, state police said.