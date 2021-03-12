1 hurt after van strikes CTA bus in the Loop

A man was hospitalized after crashing his van into a CTA bus Friday morning in the Loop.

The 51-year-old was driving a Honda van northbound about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of North State Street when he struck a CTA bus traveling west on Madison Street, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital with head and leg injuries and listed in fair condition, police said.

There were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries reported, police said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. No citations have been issued yet, according to police.