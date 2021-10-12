1 in custody after man critically wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

A man was critically wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was outside around 8:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when a gunman opened fire and struck him in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

