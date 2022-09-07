1 in custody after pair found dead in Highland Park home

One person is in custody and an investigation has been launched after two people were found dead Thursday morning in a Highland Park home.

Officials conducted a wellbeing check at an apartment unit at Albion Highland Park apartment complex located at 1850 Green Bay Road, city officials said in a statement.

Upon arrival, Highland Park police officers spotted "apparent" blood under the door and forced their way inside, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The bodies of two people were found upon entry, officials said. Authorities have not identified the deceased or released their causes of death.

A person of interest was also inside the apartment and was taken into custody.

City officials said there is no known threat to the public as police continue their investigation.