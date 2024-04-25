Elgin man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of young children

article

A suburban man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and leaving her body with their two young children in 2021 in Elgin.

Victor Ayllon, 38, entered a guilty plea for first-degree murder Thursday in Kane County court. Ayllon allegedly strangled his wife to death on July 12, 2021, at their home in the 300 block of Heine Avenue.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street for a report of 4-year-old boy found in the area, Elgin police said. The officers learned that the child, who was unharmed, lived in the 300 block of Heine Avenue.

When officers responded to the above location, they found a 3-year-old boy inside the residence. The body of Wendy Ayllon, mother of the two children, was found on the floor. Officers found Victor Ayllon at his parents' home with faint marks on his wrists. He was taken to the hospital and then was transferred into police custody.

Investigation revealed Wendy Ayllon had picked up her husband in the early morning hours of July 12, 2021. They arrived at their home at 2:16 a.m., and a camera within the residence recorded the sound of arguing and Wendy Ayllon screaming followed by a thud, prosecutors said.

Victor Ayllon told officers he accused his wife of infidelity and they began arguing over his drug addiction. He then strangled her to death and left her body with the two children, prosecutors said. An autopsy found that Wendy Ayllon died of manual strangulation. Officials said there was no evidence that she was cheating on her husband.

Victory Ayllon could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison followed by a 4-year mandatory supervised release period.

Victory Ayllon is in custody at the Kane County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20 for sentencing.