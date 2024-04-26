Shooting on I-94 leads to ramp closure, traffic delays

A ramp on I-94 northbound is closed after a shooting occurred late Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on the I-94 northbound ramp to I-290 westbound, according to Illinois State Police.

It's unknown what led to the shooting but no injuries have been reported.

No suspects are in custody as of yet and troopers have shut down the ramp to traffic. Drivers can expect delays for the time being.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring more updates as they become available.