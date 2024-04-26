Grayslake woman arrested after high-speed chase with child in car: deputies

article

A Grayslake woman accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase with a child in her car is in custody, facing a slew of charges.

Her arrest stems from an incident that occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, when a Lake County officer who was heading northbound on I-65 from U.S. 30 came to a stop due to a fatal crash.

Indiana State Police were at the crash scene, located on northbound I-65, just south of Ridge Road, when a white Chevy vehicle sped past the officer on the shoulder.

The vehicle hit a piece of metal, which struck the officer's car. The officer then turned on his emergency lights and chased the Chevy driver, according to officials.

The Chevy reached a speed of over 110 miles per hour before stopping south of the fatal crash scene, authorities say.

The officer approached the driver, identified as 48-year-old Ana Lidia Perez, and saw a 4-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat.

He ordered Perez to get out of the vehicle, but she reportedly refused.

The officer pulled Perez from the vehicle and a trooper assisted in taking her into custody. The child was placed with his grandmother and Child Protective Services was notified.

During an investigation, officers said they found an alcoholic beverage in the car's cupholder.

Perez was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before being released to the police. She is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail.

She's facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and endangering the life of a person less than 18 years old.