Chicago man tried to lure and abduct minor in suburb, police say

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure and abduct a minor in the suburbs on Monday.

Around 4:43 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police officers responded to the 5000 block of South Long Avenue in unincorporated Stickney Township after receiving a report that a man driving a silver SUV had followed a minor and attempted to lure the child into his vehicle, a witness related to them.

The witness also stated that the man drove off after she yelled and beeped her car's horn at him.

Shortly thereafter, officers met with the victim, who reported that while walking home from school, the offender drove up to the curb and followed them for about one block. The victim said the offender persisted in following them.

In the course of their investigation, officers identified the offender as 39-year-old Arley Carrillo Mendez. He was arrested without incident at his home in Chicago.

Arley Carrillo Mendez

On Tuesday, Carrillo Mendez was charged with one count of Child Abduction and Luring of a Minor — a Class 4 Felony. He appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was placed on electronic monitoring and then released.

The date of Carrillo Mendez's next court appearance is currently unknown.