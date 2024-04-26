Naperville police issue alert after series of daylight home burglaries

Naperville police have issued a community alert following a recent string of home burglaries, some of which occurred in broad daylight.

Six burglaries were reported over the last couple of weeks around town and some were during daytime hours, according to police.

In five of the six incidents, police say the suspects gained access to the homes by prying open windows.

"Burglary crews will often sit outside of and research their targets ahead of time, so it is extremely important for residents to be vigilant in their neighborhoods," Naperville police said on social media.

Residents can take extra precautions by keeping doors and windows locked, closing garage doors and keeping the home, both inside and outside, well lit.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is urged to call 911 and report it to police.