1 in custody after taking off in running car with teen, 1-year-old boy inside in Cragin

One person was in custody after taking off in a running car with a teen and a 1-year-old boy inside Saturday night in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

A female left her black 2008 SUV running in front of a retail store in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the suspect got in and drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told a 15-year-girl inside to get out, Chicago police said.

Police found the car in the 3700 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The 1-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital for observation, and was in good condition, police said.

