1 in custody following hunt for shooting suspect in Schaumburg

A suspect accused in a shooting overnight was taken into custody in Schaumburg Wednesday morning.

Around 8:38 a.m., officers responded to the area Meacham Road south of Schaumburg Road in search of a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting. Additionally, drone teams and K-9 units responded to the area.

According to preliminary information, the suspect and the victim in the shooting knew one another.

After searching for nearly 40 minutes, police said the suspect was taken into custody around 9:18 a.m.

Police are still encouraging residents to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been announced by police.