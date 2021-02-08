1 injured in propane tank explosion at Avondale homeless encampment

One person was injured after propane tanks exploded Monday afternoon at a homeless encampment in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. at a homeless encampment on Sacramento Avenue near Wellington Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

"More than one tank," dropped off to help people living at the encampment stay warm, malfunctioned creating a blast, fire officials said.

At least one person was burned, fire officials said.

A hazmat unit has secured the area and is waiting for crews to pick up remaining tanks, officials said.

Chicago fire officials advised against dropping off propane tanks to homeless encampments, as there is a high risk of explosion due to possible malfunctions from unsafe hookups.