1 killed, 1 injured in Aurora shooting: police

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in west suburban Aurora, police said.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on the Farnsworth Avenue bridge between Dearborn Avenue and Mountain Avenue, according to Aurora police,

Two men suffered gunshot wounds and drove to the 1300 block of Dearborn Avenue, before coming to a stop, where officers found them in a large group, police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later and the other man was stabilized, police said.

The Kane County coroner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Aurora police are investigating the attack.