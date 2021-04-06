1 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Monday on the South Side, police said.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 35, was shot in the chest and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Ricky Shipman by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other man, 38, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.