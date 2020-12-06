1 killed, 1 wounded in Ukrainian Village shooting, attempted robbery: police

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street when an unknown male approached him on foot, showed a handgun and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The male then shot the 28-year-old in the leg, according to police.

The 28-year-old then ran from the scene but as he was running he heard multiple gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the unknown male unresponsive in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The unknown male was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police, while the 28-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

Area Three detectives are investigating.