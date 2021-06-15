1 killed, 2 hurt in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was killed, and two women were wounded, in a shooting Monday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 11:05 p.m., they were outside at a party in the 5200 block of South Lowe Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the leg and a 43-year-old woman was struck in the ankle, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they are in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown. Area One detectives are investigating.