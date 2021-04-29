1 killed, 2 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Three people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Gage Park on the South Side, according to police.

The man was shot in the chest about 8:45 p.m. while he sat in a parked vehicle with a friend in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said. His friend drove him to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,

In non-fatal shootings, a man was found shot in Austin on the West Side. About 11:30 p.m., the unidentified male was found unresponsive in the 4800 block of West Cortez Street, with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In the day’s first reported shooting a man was wounded in South Chicago. The 22-year-old was involved in a fight about 9:40 a.m. in the basement of a residence in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue, when someone opened fire striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Fifteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Tuesday citywide.