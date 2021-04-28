3 killed, 12 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Fifteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:05 p.m., the man was running in an alley in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street, when he was shot, Chicago police said. He was found in the backyard of a residence in the 8300 block of South Peoria Street, with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour prior, a 31-year-old man was shot to death in Ashburn on the South Side. The man was driving about 9:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue, when someone got out of a green-colored SUV and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was fatally shot in Canaryville on the South Side. The 29-year-old was in the 4600 block of South Normal Avenue about 3 a.m., when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Ryan Jackson, of South Shore.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by that led to a vehicle crash in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 11:20 p.m., three men were in a silver Chevrolet Malibu when a vehicle pulled alongside them in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, and someone inside fired shots striking a passenger, a 21-year-old man, multiple times, police said.

The driver of the Malibu, whose age is unknown, continued driving to get to the hospital, but crashed into a Jeep Wrangler in the 1000 block of South Clark Street, police said. An Uber driver happened to be passing by and picked both men and brought them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the 21-year-old is in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Malibu is in fair condition at the same hospital, receiving treatment for a leg injury he received in the crash. The third person in the car refused medical treatment.

Two men were wounded in separate shootings, minutes apart, the first in the Back of the Yards and the second in Woodlawn on the South Side.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 10:25 p.m., the 44-year-old was outside arguing with a group of males inside a silver Nissan Altima in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, when someone inside the car fired shots, police said. He was struck in the stomach and brought to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

About five minutes prior, a 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 10:20 p.m., he was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center by Chicago fire officials in critical condition.

Two people were shot in Englewood on the South Side. They were sitting on the porch of a home about 9:55 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when two male suspects opened fire from the street, police said. A 28-year-old was grazed on the knee and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. A man, 57, was shot in the arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Minutes prior, a man was grazed in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. The man, 29, was grazed on the head about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road, police said. A friend drove the man to the University of Illinois Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Three people were wounded in separate shootings, one in East Garfield Park and the other in Morgan Park on the West and South Sides.

Two men were in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue about 9:20 a.m., when someone fired shots at them, police said. The men, 23 and 24, were struck twice in the leg, and an acquaintance drove them to Stroger Hospital, where the younger man was in good condition and the older man was in critical condition.

At the same time A man was shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. Someone pulled alongside the man’s vehicle and opened fire about 9:20 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. The man, 35, was struck in the arm and torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

At least three others were shot citywide. Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, Monday.