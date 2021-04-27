14 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago including a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen was walking with a female about 10:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Drake Avenue, when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Jorge Cruz, and said he lived in Little Village. The companion saw a small white car speed off immediately after the shooting. She did not get a good look at the driver.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were critically wounded in a shooting at a Lawndale convenience store on the West Side. About 9:45 p.m., four men entered a convenience store in the 3600 block of West 16th Street, and opened fire, police said. Two men, 33 and 62, were shot multiple times in the body and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police sources said the 33-year-old was an employee of the store and may have been the target of the shooting.

About five minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. About 9:40 a.m., the 25-year-old was in the 1100 block of West 112th Street when someone he knew shot him in the thigh, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Minutes prior, two teenage boys were critically hurt in a shooting in South Chicago. The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue, when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots and fled, police said. The 13-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The 14-year-old was struck in the chest and abdomen and taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition.

At the same time a man was shot in the East Side neighborhood. The man, 18, was standing outside with a group of males about 9:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Avenue H when someone opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 69-year-old man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Someone in a black sedan fired shots toward a group of males about 9:05 p.m. as they stood outside in the 100 block of East 120th Street, police said. The man, who was standing with the group, was struck in the ankle and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Moments prior a 21-year-old man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 37th Place when someone in a white Ford sedan fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the neck and collarbone area. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. He was near an alley about 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East 38th Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and chest, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was grazed in a shooting in the South Loop. The man, 20, got into an argument with someone about 3:45 p.m. as they left a building in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. The other person then pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the man on the foot. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At least four others were shot citywide. Four people were killed, twenty-one others wounded in shootings last weekend.