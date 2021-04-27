Boys, 13 and 14, critically hurt in South Chicago shooting

Two teenage boys were critically hurt in a shooting Monday night in South Chicago.

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots and fled, Chicago police said.

The 13-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 14-year-old was struck in the chest and abdomen and taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.