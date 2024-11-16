1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Garfield Ridge
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot and two others were wounded during an exchange of gunfire Friday night in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 7:57 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Archer Avenue. A 28-year-old man with a valid concealed carry license exchanged gunfire with two other men, ages 27 and 31, while he was working at a business in the area.
The 27-year-old man was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center. The 31-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The 28-year-old man was also wounded and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Area One Detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.