1 killed, 24 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday

A person was killed, and 24 others wounded, in citywide gun violence since Friday night.

In the weekend’s only reported homicide, a man was fatally shot early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was found about 4:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street with a gunshot wound to the torso, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

In nonfatal attacks, a woman was shot Friday in Austin on the West Side.

She was walking about 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said. The 56-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Another woman was wounded in a shooting late Friday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was traveling in a vehicle as a passenger about 11:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Wallace Avenue when three males who were standing outside fired shots at the vehicle, police said.

A bulled struck her in the elbow, and she was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

Minutes later, four people were hurt, two critically, in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

Two women, both 28, and two men, both 31, were standing outside about 11:50 p.m. when a person drove past in a red moped and fired shots in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

One woman was shot three times on the body and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other was struck in the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stable.

One man was also critically hurt with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stable.

Advertisement

At least 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.