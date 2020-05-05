1 killed, 4 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

article

Five people were shot, one of them fatally Monday in Chicago.

A man was fatally shot and another wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

They were on the porch about 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

One man was shot in the head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A 22-year-old man, who was grazed in the chest, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Advertisement

He was standing on the sidewalk about 8:37 p.m. on South Woodlawn Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The teen was grazed in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 46th Street when someone in a light-colored vehicle shot at him, police said. The man was hit in the knee and arm, and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was traveling in a vehicle about 12:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when a vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was shot in the head about 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

Someone dropped her off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Details about the shooting are unknown as the person who dropped her off at the hospital drove away and no other witnesses have been located, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a violent weekend where 46 people were shot, four of them fatally citywide.