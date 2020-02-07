1 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

article

Five people were shot Thursday across Chicago, including a man who killed in Gresham on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was wounded in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The boy, 15, was walking north about 6:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone wearing all black approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the arm and hand. His family took him to the University of Illinois Hospital, where he was stabilized. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

The day’s latest shooting left a 32-year-old man injured in Uptown on the North Side.

He was crossing the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue about 11:55 p.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 29, was outside about 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The first shooting of the day seriously wounded a 39-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.

He was arguing with another man about 11:53 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when the 39-year-old punched him, prompting the other to pull out a gun and open fire, police said. He was shot in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

