Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing, parades and packed bars

The Brief Chicago kicked off St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the annual dyeing of the Chicago River and citywide celebrations. Crowds gathered along the river and at bars across the city to watch the tradition and enjoy live music, food and festivities. The event, led by Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, has been a city tradition for more than six decades.



The city came alive on Saturday, as Saint Patrick's Day weekend got underway.

What we know:

Lizzie McNeill's in Streeterville hosted its annual bash along the river. It featured live music, festive food, and the "Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band."

Partygoers there got a front-row seat to one of our most iconic celebrations that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each March.

Chicago's Plumbers Union, Local 130, continued their storied tradition of transforming the heart of our city — the Chicago River — into a shamrock delight.

"I feel like seeing the crowd, seeing the community, seeing all those boats go by, seeing the Guinness boat, that was really fun," said Paige Larsen.

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For more than six decades, it's been one of the city's most recognizable traditions. And the chilly weather didn't stop the celebration.

"We left our spring break… which is like 80 degrees there to 20 degrees, just to see the river dyed," said Erica Negedly.

That and the Saint Patrick's Day parade, where locals and tourists alike lined up to take in a sights and sounds of the holiday.

And at bars across the city and suburbs, there was no shortage of beer and Irish cheer, including on Division Street, where The Lodge hosted its annual Shamrock and Roll.

And if there’s one thing this weekend show, Chicago knows how to celebrate together.

"It's so fun, everybody here, I love them, everybody is just so happy," said Emma Brown.

What's next:

The 48th annual South Side Irish Parade takes place Sunday, happening along Western Avenue between 103rd and 115th streets. It steps off at noon.