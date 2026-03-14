Teen charged a month after 12-year-old boy shot in Chicago

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection with a February shooting that injured a 12-year-old. The younger boy suffered a graze wound to the head while riding in a vehicle. The teen faces three felony charges.



A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged a month after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The 16-year-old was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Sacramento Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said he was identified as the person responsible for a shooting on Feb. 3 in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Around 6:50 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a report of a person shot. Police said a 12-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the head.

The 12-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition.

The 16-year-old faces three felony charges:

Aggravated battery for discharging a firearm

Aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, police have not released his name.

What's next:

The teen was due in court for a juvenile detention hearing on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.