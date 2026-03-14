Teen charged a month after 12-year-old boy shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged a month after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
The 16-year-old was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Sacramento Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said he was identified as the person responsible for a shooting on Feb. 3 in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.
Around 6:50 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a report of a person shot. Police said a 12-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the head.
The 12-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition.
The 16-year-old faces three felony charges:
- Aggravated battery for discharging a firearm
- Aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle
- Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, police have not released his name.
What's next:
The teen was due in court for a juvenile detention hearing on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.