2 killed, 5 seriously injured in Scottsdale crash

Two people were killed and five more were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday in Scottsdale on the South Side.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

Two adults were killed in the crash, Chicago fire officials said. Two more adults were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition.

A minor and another two adults were also hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. The minor was being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital, while the adults were at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the crash, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the people who died.