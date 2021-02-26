1 killed, 7 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Thursday in Chicago, including a man killed in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 28, was found unresponsive about 8:15 p.m. on the street in the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

In non-fatal shootings, a 40-year-old man was wounded on the Near West Side.

The man was shot in the leg about 6 p.m. as he walked down the street in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

A 26-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

About 2 p.m., officers found the man near his vehicle after a dark-colored Nissan Altima drove by and fired shots at him in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Thursday afternoon, a man was shot as he drove on the Dan Ryan Expressway with a woman and child in the car near Garfield Boulevard.

Troopers were called about 1:15 p.m. to a shooting in the inbound local lanes, Illinois State Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing said in a statement.

Paramedics found the gunshot victim, a 24-year-old man, near 35th Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to Langford.

The man was shot at least twice in his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Langford said. State police said the wounds were not life-threatening.

About 12:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was wounded after a gunman pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The victim was inside another vehicle as shots rang out about 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police. He took himself to Providence Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Two people were shot Thursday morning at a gas station in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

The man and woman were in the parking lot of a gas station about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when two males got out of a tan-colored Chevy sedan and opened fire, police said.

The 42-year-old man was struck in his right arm and the 63-year-old woman was struck in her left knee, police said. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The woman does not appear to be the intended target, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a woman was wounded in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

About 12:25 a.m., she was found lying outside on the ground in the 2300 block of West 23rd Place, with a gunshot wound to her thigh, police said. The woman, thought to be in her early twenties, was brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. She was not able to tell officers details regarding the shooter.

