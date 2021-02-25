1 killed, 7 wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including three people who were shot, one fatally in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., two men were sitting inside a vehicle and a third man was standing near the vehicle talking in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue, when they heard several shots fired, Chicago police said. The two men inside the vehicle sped off as shots were fired, but one passenger, 36, was struck in the left thigh and right shoulder, while the other man, 49, was struck in the leg. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The third man, 23, was struck twice in the head and brought to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., the 57-year-old was sitting in his vehicle in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street, when someone fired shots, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The man drove away from the scene and called 9-1-1. Paramedics brought him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. He was in the backyard of a home about 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merrit.

Two people were wounded in a possible shootout on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue. A man, 20, and woman, 46, were traveling in a southbound car when shots rang out from another vehicle about 8:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said in a statement. A male and female victim were found at a gas station near 53rd and Harlem Avenue, according to Summit Fire Chief Wayne Hanson. They were taken with multiple gunshot wounds to Loyola University Medical Center, where they were both conscious, he said. The pair had wounds that weren’t life-threatening.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 30-year-old man was shot in Park Manor on the South Side. About 10:15 a.m., he was traveling in a vehicle in the 7400 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was grazed on the neck and drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment.

Four people were shot Tuesday citywide.