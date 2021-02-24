Man seriously hurt in Gresham shooting

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was in the backyard of a home about 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merrit.

Area Two detectives are investigating.