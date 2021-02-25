3 wounded, 1 fatally in shooting in Washington Park

Three people were shot, one fatally Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., two men were sitting inside a vehicle and a third man was standing near the vehicle talking in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue, when they heard several shots fired, Chicago police said.

The two men inside the vehicle sped off as shots were fired, but one passenger, 36, was struck in the left thigh and right shoulder, while the other man, 49, was struck in the leg, police said. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The third man, 23, was struck twice in the head and brought to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area One detectives are investigating.