2 shot on I-55 near Cicero Avenue

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
CHICAGO - Two people were shot Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue.

Police shut down all outbound lanes at Cicero Avenue after responding to shots fired about 8:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police and a traffic camera in the area.

Two gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, state police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford said in an email. 

A traffic camera shows all southbound lanes of I-55 closed near Cicero Avenue for a shooting investigation on Feb. 24. | Illinois Department of Transportation

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways more than doubled in 2020 over the previous year, according to state police. Earlier in February, the state allocated more than $12 million to state police to install high-definition cameras to help solve shootings on expressways.