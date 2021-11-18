Man killed, another wounded in separate shootings on Stevenson Expressway

A man was killed and another was wounded Thursday morning in separate shootings on the Stevenson Expressway.

The first shooting took place at 3:16 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Lake Shore Drive, according to Illinois State Police.

A 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of the expressway were closed but have since reopened.

Roughly two hours later, police also responded to a shooting on I-55 northbound near the ramp to I-94 northbound.

A 60-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Damen Road are closed as police investigate.

State police did not say if they believed the shootings were connected.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.